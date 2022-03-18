Watch
Celebrate Maryland Day early with Maryland-themed cookie tin

Otterbein Cookie
Posted at 4:08 AM, Mar 18, 2022
BALTIMORE — Maryland Day is March 25. Baltimore's Otterbein Cookies wants you to celebrate.

The 140-year-old bakery partnered with a local artist, Justin Duvall, to create a Maryland-themed tin.

On that tin is a chocolate chip cookie taking a dunk into the top of the Bromo Seltzer Tower. Another chocolate chip cookie is in the center of the state flower, the Black-Eyed Susan. The tin also features a salt box, the famous Baltimore bench and even the Domino Sugars sign reimagined.

This tin is available online for $28.99.

You can purchase the tin here.

