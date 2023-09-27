Target’s Circle Week sale starts this weekend

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Target’s Circle Week is once again returning, offering savings for Target Circle members of up to 40% on name brands, everyday items and more.

This year’s Target Circle Week runs Oct. 1-7, ending a few days before Amazon’s fall Prime Big Deal Days sale on Oct. 10-11. You will need to be a Target Circle member to take advantage of the savings, but it is free to join and there is no membership fee. You will save an additional 5%, however, if you also have a Target RedCard.

Once you’ve created an account, you’ll be able to shop the sale when it begins on Oct. 1. The deals may change or specific products could sell out, so you’ll want to shop early and check back often.

While Target hasn’t released many specific deals yet, they have given us an idea of what we’ll be able to find on sale, including up to 40% off kitchen items and floor care and 30% off women’s clothing and Halloween costumes. You’ll also be able to save 20% on bedding and bath items, select diapers and wipes, books and movies, and even some grocery items like cereal and coffee.

There will also be instant savings. You can save $10 when you spend $50 on toys or save $25 if you spend $100. You will also receive a $15 Target gift card if you spend $50 on household essentials and a $5 gift card if you spend $25 on select beauty brands.

Members can even get special savings from Shipt and Tripadvisor. Shipt is offering 50% off a new annual same-day delivery membership, while Tripadvisor is giving members 20% off Tripadvisor Things to Do.

Take a look at just a few of the specific deals we can confirm right now — which are not on sale yet — and be sure to check back once the sale begins.

$499.99 (was $599.99)

You can save $100 on the iPad Air (5th Gen), which will be priced at $499.99. The iPad has a 10.9-inch display, 12 megapixel camera and 64 GB of storage.

While it comes in five colors, there’s a chance some may sell out once the sale begins, so you’ll want to act fast and order as soon as you can.

$129 (was $199)

You’ll be able to save $70 on Beats headphones, which are originally $199.99 but will be priced at $129.99. The headphones come in black or pink and have an adjustable fit with cushioned ear cups.

These are Android-compatible and have up to 40 hours of battery life, so you don’t need to worry about charging them every day.

Be sure to check back beginning Oct. 1 to see even more deals and ways to save!

