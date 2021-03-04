Taco Bell Is Testing Out Fried Cheese Curds

Along with your Cheesy Gordita Crunch and Chalupa, next time you go to Taco Bell, you may be able to get a side of cheese curds. The Mexican fast-food chain’s test kitchen is experimenting with new Crispy Cheese Dippers and Crispy Cheese Nacho Fries.

Crispy Cheese Dippers are a fun twist on cheese curds, made with real cheddar cheese curds that are rolled in a tortilla chip coating and fried to a golden crisp. The Crispy Cheese Nacho Fries consist of Taco Bell’s popular Nacho Fries loaded with cheese curds, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream and diced tomatoes. Yum!

For now, these two new menu items are only in the test phase and have limited availability. In fact, you can only get them at one specific Taco Bell location in Fullerton, California, and they’ll only be on the menu through March 10. (Road trip, anyone?)

Twitter user @peepthisout got to try the crispy cheese curds and tweeted about their review of the new snacks. They do look pretty tasty!

If you can get to the Fullerton location, you can get the Crispy Cheese Dippers in a nine-piece order that comes with chipotle dipping sauce for $2.99, and the Crispy Cheese Nacho Fries are also priced at $2.99. If you can’t quite make it to Southern California in the next few days, the good news is that if the new items are popular, Taco Bell will probably consider a wider rollout.

Refusing to be left out of the fast-food fried chicken sandwich craze, Taco Bell also recently released its own spin on the trend in the form of Crispy Chicken Sandwich Tacos. As the name implies, this new item features a piece of jalapeno-buttermilk-marinated chicken that’s rolled in spices and tortilla chips and fried, then sandwiched in a bread bun shaped like a taco shell.

It’ll be available at Taco Bell locations in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina, as of March 11, and it’s expected to hit menus nationwide later this year.

Taco Bell tweeted out about the sandwich/taco hybrid on Feb. 22:

Is it a sandwich or a taco? You decide. Try our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco in regular or spicy. Testing at select locations in Nashville, TN & Charlotte, NC starting March 11. pic.twitter.com/7SaC628a40 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) February 23, 2021

Will you give these new Taco Bell menu items a try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.