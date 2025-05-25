Suspicious death ruled homicide after remains were found in burning car

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. — A suspicious death in Davidsonville has now been ruled a homicide.

Just before 9:30 p.m., on May 24, Anne Arundel County Police officers and fire crews responded to 600 West Central Avenue for a vehicle fire.

The vehicle was found in flames in the parking lot of a business.

Once extinguished, human remains were revealed to be inside of the vehicle.

Police have since identified two suspects in this case. 18-year-old Jonah Michael Poole and 18-year-old Kylee Alyssa Dakes were both taken into custody.

They were charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first and second degree murder and arson.

Detectives are still working to identify the victim and exact cause of death.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at 410-222-4731.

Callers who would like to remain anonymous can contact the tip line at 410-222-4700.