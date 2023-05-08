Survivors call for Archbishop to resign as they await names of abusers

BALTIMORE — Survivors are still waiting to find out the names of seven abusers redacted from the Baltimore Archdiocese report released by the Attorney General.

The report detailed decades of sexual abuse by more than 150 clergy of an unknown number of victims within the Baltimore Archdiocese.

10 names of abusers and five church officials involved in the cover-up of the decade long child abuse ring were removed from the report.

“The diocese won’t name these people but we know from the attorney general that simply is not true," said David Lorenz, a survivor of abuse himself.

Attorney General Anthony Brown did send out a statement saying the archdiocese can release the names.

In addition to wanting the five church officials who aided in the cover up fired, the survivors network of those abused by priests is calling for Archbishop Lori to step down.

One of the officials, Richard Woy, has officially resigned from the St. Joseph Medical Center's board of directors.

“Giving the continued stonewalling and the continued misleading statements and the grotesque lies, we also call for the resignation of bishop Lori," said Lorenz.

The group says releasing the names allows people to protect their children from abusers and survivors a pathway to come forward. Especially since some of the church officials who participated in the cover-up are still involved in the church.

“Yet they’re serving in ministry, they’re down there in parishes and how can a parishioner put confidence or trust in someone who did that kind of thing. I don’t know how you can put trust in that person any longer," said Lorenz.

“We have to go after not only the perpetrators, but the people who were protecting the perpetrators," said Frank Schindler, a survivor.

Survivors are hoping if the Archdiocese doesn’t release the remaining names the court will, saying they’re not confident their demands will be met.