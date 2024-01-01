Surfer dies following a shark encounter in Hawaii

A surfer in Hawaii died at the hospital after a shark attack Saturday.

According toMaui County authorities, they received a report at around 11 a.m. local time Saturday about “a miscellaneous type incident.” Upon arrival, they discovered that Ocean Safety Officers had rescued and transported Jason Carter, a 39-year-old man, to shore using a jet ski.

Responders conducted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, and Carter was then taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Carter, who is originally from Haiku, faced the shark encounter while surfing at Paia Bay, where shark warning signs are placed on beaches one mile on either side of the bay.

While initial signs of foul play were not evident, the police department reports that the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled.

