Student assaulted and injured near Kenwood High School in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — A student was injured after an assault in Essex Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 501 Stemmers Run Road, near Kenwood High School.

As a result of this incident, the school was placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at 2:25 p.m.

Police say the juvenile was injured and sustained a puncture wound in an off-campus incident.

In a message to the school community, the principal said "the student returned to the building where they were immediately seen by the school nurse."

The severity of the injuries were not immediately disclosed.

This investigation is ongoing.