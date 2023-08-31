Stock the School 2023 was a success, thanks to you!

On August 16, we asked for you to join us to Stock the School and you showed up!

With your donations, we were able to collect 750 square feet of school supplies for teachers and students in the area.

A big thank you to the Wish List Depotfor dropping off dozens of boxes of supplies.

Your donations helped several local organizations.

The Preston Mitchum Junior Foundation held a few giveaways getting students set up with backpacks and needed supplies for the school year. The foundation works on career education throughout the school year.

Supplies also went to the Student Support Network which provides help for students in need in Baltimore County.

We also sent supplies to the Harford County Education Foundation which began in 2003 as a small family initiative of helping one classroom with supplies and now works to support all public school students in Harford County.

Before the school year started we were able to drop off supplies to teachers at Abbottston Elementary. Abbottston is also the beneficiary of our "If you give a chlid a book" campaign.

And, because of your generosity, we were also able to give supplies to Dayspring Programs, Inc. which helps homeless children and their families.