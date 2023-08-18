PMJ Foundation holds backpack giveaway event

Seems just like yesterday we were taking donations for area students and teachers in our Stock the School event.

Well some of those donations are already in the hands of students.

The Preston Mitchum Junior Foundation held its first giveaway Thursday afternoon at Lansdowne Elementary School.

Nearly 300 students were getting backpacks filled with supplies thanks in part to you and PMJ partners, Royal Farms.

"It's important for Royal Farms to give back to this community we serve because children are the future here so we want to make sure that we have them covered with all the necessities," said Aliyah Atayee, the social media public relations manager at Royal Farms.

And again a big thank you for all the donations, some more donations even came in yesterday.

Stick with us over the next few days as we send your donations to schools and organizations across the region.