Two people injured, horse dead after St. Mary's County horse and buggy crash

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — St. Mary's County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a horse and buggy crash that caused two people to have life-threatening injuries and the death of one horse.

The crash happened just before noon Sunday at the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road.

Deputies discovered that a vehicle collided with the horse and buggy, causing all four people inside the horse and buggy to be ejected.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the buggy stopped at the intersection when the horse unexpectedly reared and bucked. That action caused the buggy to enter Point Lookout Road and was stuck by a 2021 Toyota Tundra heading south.

The operator, a juvenile, and one adult passenger from the buggy sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported by ground to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Another passenger was taken to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, and an infant was transported to Children's Hospital for precautionary reasons.

Deputies say that, as of right now, speed and alcohol are not contributing factors to the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Corporal Dale Reppel at dale.reppel@stmaryscountymd.gov or by phone at 240-496-6694.