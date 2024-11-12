State Center building showed slightly elevated numbers of legionella in water

BALTIMORE — On Friday, November 8, through periodic testing, the State Center building in West Baltimore showed slightly elevated numbers of legionella in the water after testing.

Legionella is a bacteria that can cause a severe type of pneumonia.

The building, found on 201 W. Preston Street, was subsequently closed as more tests were conducted.

Over the holiday weekend, the building was closed not because of the bacteria, but because the water was turned off as the pipes were sanitized.

Officials say other buildings in the immediate area had their water shut off for tests "out of an abundance of caution."

None of these other buildings had elevated numbers of the bacteria.

Later this week, water will be shut off at two other buildings as their water systems will be rectified.

These buildings are located on 301 W. Preston Street and 300 W. Preston Street.