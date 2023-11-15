Starbucks’ reusable red cup giveaway returns this week

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Starbucks’ reusable red cup giveaway is returning for the sixth year just in time for the start of the holiday season.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, customers who order any size of a handcrafted holiday beverage will receive a free limited-edition reusable red holiday cup. This year’s cup features what Starbucks says is a “festive twinkling design.” It is made with 75% recycled content, which is up from 50% recycled content in the 2022 cups.

After you’ve gotten your free cup, you can take it to Starbucks and receive a 10-cent discount on future orders. Starbucks Rewards members can also earn 25 bonus Stars when using the cup.

The deal is good at participating stores only and only on select beverages, but the major drinks are included, like hot chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and the new Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. The Pumpkin Spice Latte will also still be on the menu for a limited time and is included in the deal.

The free reusable red cup will be included for orders placed in stores, at the drive-thru on the Starbucks app and through Starbucks Delivers on Nov. 16 only, while supplies last.

If you can’t get your hands on a free red cup, Starbucks has also launched a brand new holiday drinkware collection you can buy in stores.

The collection includes cold cups, mugs, color-changing cups, tumblers, an ornament and a reusable water bottle. Prices range from $12.50 for the ornament to $24.95 for the water bottle and 24-ounce cold cup.

You’ll find individual items like an Iridescent Winter White Cold Cup or you can purchase a six-pack of 16-ounce Color Changing Hot Cups to hand out as gifts this holiday season.

Will you be heading to Starbucks on Nov. 16 in hopes of getting a free red cup?

