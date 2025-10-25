Youth coaches remember World Series star Alejandro Kirk's early days

More than 10 years ago, fans were sitting in the stands at a Chula Vista, California, baseball field watching a young player who everyone knew was destined for greatness. That player was Alejandro Kirk, now starring for the Toronto Blue Jays in Major League Baseball.

Even before Kirk was making big plays in the major leagues, he was already turning heads in the South Bay before he even reached high school.

Victor Sandoval first noticed Kirk during his time in Tijuana and invited him to play in the United States.

"At the time, they were looking to play within the United States, so I said, 'Look I got a team in the States. Would you like to come and play?'" Sandoval said.

That raw talent was on display from the first moment Kirk stepped to the plate, playing for the Chula Vista South Pony team and Young Guns travel baseball team.

"The first pitch was a home run. It was deep. I think the ball is still traveling. I mean, that's how good that kid was," Sandoval said.

Sandoval says he knew from the start Kirk was different - from his talent, work ethic, and attitude.

"He was the kind of kid who'll get there. He'll go out to the corner, start warming up, stretching out. You can see it right away from the other kids," Sandoval said.

"Alejandro was a quiet kid that knew it was his job to come to play baseball. Win or lose, he was the same kid," he said.

It's that type of drive and heart that Coach Victor and Adan Sandoval are trying to bring to the Young Guns baseball program, looking to use Kirk as an example that kids can look up to.

"I would tell them to dream big. I show them pictures just to kind of motivate the youth. You know to work hard to set goals for themselves because baseball is one of the hardest sports to play. But if you put your mind to it, you put work ethic, and you grind," Adan Sandoval said.

Even though both Victor and Adan Sandoval are Dodger fans, they say this World Series will be different. Instead of just cheering for the Dodger blue, there's also a sense of pride every time Kirk comes up to the plate.

"We're going to root him on every at-bat. Every time he's out there calling pitches, you know we want the best for him," Adan Sandoval said.

This article was written by Marie Coronel for the Scripps News Group in San Diego.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.