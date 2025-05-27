WNBA's Caitlin Clark out at least two weeks with quadriceps strain

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks following a leg injury.

The Indiana Fever announced that the injury is not related to previous quad issues she faced during training camp.

"Caitlin Clark has suffered a left quadriceps strain and will be out a minimum of two weeks, the team announced today. Further updates will be provided, as available, following re-evaluation," the Fever said in a statement.

Clark, who is reigning Rookie of the Year, has never missed a game in her young WNBA career. She played in all 40 of the Fever's games last season, including both playoff games. She did, however, miss one preseason game earlier this year with a leg injury.

Clark is expected to miss four games in total, including a highly-anticipated matchup against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky next week.

The Fever currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 2-2 record. Clark leads the team in both points scored and assists.