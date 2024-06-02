Watch Now
WNBA upgrades foul on Caitlin Clark by Chennedy Carter, fines Angel Reese for no postgame interview

AP Photo/Doug McSchooler
Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) and Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter (7) reach for the ball during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Indianapolis.
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 12:05:32-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has upgraded Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter’s foul against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark to a flagrant-1 violation after reviewing the play.

Carter gave a shoulder shot to Clark that knocked her down before an inbound pass during Saturday’s 71-70 win by the Fever.

The officials called it an away-from-the-ball foul and didn’t review the play. It was deemed a common foul at the time.

However, after games the league office may reclassify a flagrant foul or upgrade a foul to a flagrant one that isn’t called during the game.

Players accumulate points for flagrant fouls during the regular season and receive suspensions if they reach a certain number.

Also, the WNBA fined Chicago rookie Angel Reese $1,000 for failing to speak postgame to the media.

