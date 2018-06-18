Washington Capitals' coach resigns after Stanley Cup win

The Washington Capitals announced on Monday that their head coach, Barry Trotz, is resigning.

The team sent the following statement:

Barry Trotz informed the organization today of his decision to resign as head coach of the Washington Capitals. We are obviously disappointed by Barry’s decision, but would like to thank Barry for all his efforts the past four years and for helping bring the Stanley Cup to Washington. Barry is a man of high character and integrity and we are grateful for his leadership and for all that he has done for our franchise.

The team is fresh off their Stanley Cup win against the Las Vegas Golden Nights.

The former coach released the following statement regarding his resignation: