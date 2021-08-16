University of Maryland announces safety protocols for the fall sports season

Everyone is excited for the fall sports season to get underway, and the University of Maryland hopes their plan keeps fans and players safe.

New requirements were released Monday, in advance of the Fall 2021 season:

Fully vaccinated guests do NOT have to wear masks at outdoor events.

ALL attendees will be required to wear a mask in any indoor space. This includes suites and bathrooms and includes those who are vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people will have to wear a mask when outside in crowded spaces, and masks must cover both your mouth and your nose.

Sporting events will be at full capacity for the 2021-2022 season, and tailgating is back. University leaders will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in the area and adjust protocols as needed.

