Union makes counteroffer on 98th day of lockout

Baseball Lockout
Ron Blum/AP
Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left, Senior Vice President Patrick Houlihan, second from left, Executive Vice President Morgan Sword, second from right, and spokesman Glen Caplin arrive at the Major League Baseball Players Association in New York for labor negotiations, Tuesday March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Blum)
Posted at 3:10 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 15:10:50-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiators for locked-out players made their latest counteroffer to Major League Baseball after Commissioner Rob Manfred let pass his deadline to reach a deal preserving a 162-game season.

The sides negotiated on and off for 16 1/2 hours until 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, then broke for the union to hold a morning conference call with its executive board.

Union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer and general counsel Ian Penny walked three blocks through a wintry mix of rain and snow to deliver the proposal to MLB's office, then headed back to the union headquarters.

If a deal is reached Wednesday, players would report to spring training this weekend, CBS Sports said.

The Associated Press reported that the major hurdle now is the league wanting to hold an international draft.

According to ESPN, the league proposed that the draft beginning in 2024, with teams being placed in pods of seven or eight with draft positions rotating so the top amateur talent could be made equitable access to.

On Tuesday, the league also offered a tax threshold starting at $230 million and rising to $242 million.

Earlier in the week, the MLBPA started at $238 million in 2022 and then raising it in 2026 to $263 million.

On Monday, the union asked that the bonus pool in 2022 be $80 million, then the league came back Tuesday, offering $40 million from their initial offer of $30 million.

The minimum salary this season was offered by MLB to be $700,000, but the union wanted $725,000.

