Watch Now
Sports

Actions

TU Women's Basketball team advances to CAA championship

Towson Tigers
Kelly Swoope
Towson Tigers celebrate win in CAA Women's Basketball semi-finals.
Towson Tigers
CAA Women's Basketball semi-finals
Posted at 4:57 PM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 17:10:25-05

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University's Women's Basketball Team makes it to the big game. On Saturday, the Towson Tigers faced off against the William & Mary Tribe.

The first quarter started out competitive, with the Tigers trailing by one point. However, by the end of the first half, William & Mary still managed to keep their lead at 17–21.

In the second half, the Tigers managed to rally, beating the Tribe 76–59.

Sunday, Towson go on to face the winners of tonight's game against Monmouth and Northeastern in the CAA championship.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices