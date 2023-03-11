TU Women's Basketball team advances to CAA championship

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University's Women's Basketball Team makes it to the big game. On Saturday, the Towson Tigers faced off against the William & Mary Tribe.

The first quarter started out competitive, with the Tigers trailing by one point. However, by the end of the first half, William & Mary still managed to keep their lead at 17–21.

In the second half, the Tigers managed to rally, beating the Tribe 76–59.

Sunday, Towson go on to face the winners of tonight's game against Monmouth and Northeastern in the CAA championship.