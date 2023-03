TOWSON, Md. — The Towson women's basketball team's season will continue.

They fell to the Monmouth Hawks on Sunday, which ended their chances to play in the NCAA tournament. The team won their conference title in the regular season, granting them an automatic bid to the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

The 21-11 Tigers will find out if they'll travel or host the first game in the tournament.

This is the team's second consecutive year competing in the tournament.