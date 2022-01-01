Run Tide! No. 1 Bama over non-P5 Cincy 27-6 in CFP semi

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama is headed to another national championship game.

Brian Robinson ran for a career-high 204 yards, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw three touchdowns, and the defending Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in the CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl.

The Bearcats had been undefeated and were the first non-Power Five team to make the four-team College Football Playoff.

Alabama has won its last six semifinal games.

The Tide have missed the four-team playoff only once in the eight seasons of the CFP and have won three national titles in that span.

The national title game is on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.