Ravens hosting event to celebrate first Super Bowl team

BALTIMORE — It's been 21 years since the Baltimore Ravens won their first Super Bowl.

Later this month the team is hosting a special event to honor that title winning team.

It's called "A Championship Celebration" and it will be held at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on Monday, May 23.

Several members of that inaugural Super Bowl team will be there including hall-of-famers Ray Lewis, Shannon Sharpe, and head coach Brian Billick.

The event is open to fans and will also be filmed by NFL Films as part of an upcoming ESPN project.

Tickets are $35 and go on sale starting Tuesday, May 4.

https://www.baltimoreravens.com/fans/championship-celebration/