Watch
Sports

Actions

Ravens hosting event to celebrate first Super Bowl team

billick.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
billick.jpg
Posted at 7:18 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 07:18:04-04

BALTIMORE — It's been 21 years since the Baltimore Ravens won their first Super Bowl.

Later this month the team is hosting a special event to honor that title winning team.

It's called "A Championship Celebration" and it will be held at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on Monday, May 23.

Several members of that inaugural Super Bowl team will be there including hall-of-famers Ray Lewis, Shannon Sharpe, and head coach Brian Billick.

The event is open to fans and will also be filmed by NFL Films as part of an upcoming ESPN project.

Tickets are $35 and go on sale starting Tuesday, May 4.
https://www.baltimoreravens.com/fans/championship-celebration/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019