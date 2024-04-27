Ravens Day Three Draft Recap

DETROIT, Mi — As the third and final day of the NFL draws to a close, the Baltimore Ravens welcome six new players into the flock.

Devontez Walker:

Devontez Walker, former wide receiver for the University of North Carolina, was the 113th overall pick. During his college career, the 6'2 Charlotte native made 20 career total touchdowns and rushed for 1,796 yards total.

TJ Tampa:

Another player also joining the team is Iowa State cornerback TJ Tampa. Tampa was the 130th overall pick.

The 6'1 Florida native will join his roommate during the Combine, Nate Wiggins, who was picked up during the first round.

During his career at Iowa State, Tampa has made three career interceptions, 19 pass defenses, and 107 career tackles.

Rasheen Ali:

Running back Rasheen Ali was picked up in the fifth round in the draft.

The 5'11 Cleveland native played for Marshall with 43 career touchdowns and rushed for 3,569 yards.

He was the 165th pick.

Devin Leary:

Devin Leary of Sicklerville, NJ, was drafted in the sixth round and was the 218th overall pick. Leary was the team captain and quarterback at both North Carolina State and Kentucky.

"Had an awesome conversation with Coach Martin at the Combine." @DevinLeary1 on being drafted by the Ravens: pic.twitter.com/a1X5JGxaW0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2024

Nick Samac:

Former center for Michigan State, Nick Samac,was drafted as the 288th pick in the seventh round of the draft.

Sanoussi Kane:

The Ravens final pick of the draft was the safety from Predue, Sanoussi Kane.

The 5'11 Harlem native was drafted in the seventh round and was the 250th pick.