Rain postpones Opening Day game between Orioles and Red Sox in Boston

BOSTON, MA - JULY 04: A general view of Fenway Park before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on July 4, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Posted at 9:26 AM, Apr 01, 2021
BOSTON — The Orioles first game of the 2021 season against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to rain.

Both teams will make up the game Friday at 2:10 pm.

“The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “The built-in off day was created for just this purpose and tomorrow’s forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision."

