Rain postpones Opening Day game between Orioles and Red Sox in Boston

BOSTON — The Orioles first game of the 2021 season against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to rain.

Both teams will make up the game Friday at 2:10 pm.

“The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “The built-in off day was created for just this purpose and tomorrow’s forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision."