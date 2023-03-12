Pikesville High School girls basketball team becomes Class 1A state champions

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The girls' varsity basketball team at Pikesville High School caps off its year as state champions.
Saturday, the Pikesville Panthers faced off against the Mountain Ridge Miners at the University of Maryland's Xfinity Center for the MPSSAA Class 1A championship.
The final score was Miners 33, Panthers 38. The ladies end their season with a 22-5 record.
Congratulations Lady Panthers! 1A State Champs!! 💜🏀🥇 pic.twitter.com/BkwpnGiNdf— Pikesville High Athletics (@PikesvilleA) March 11, 2023