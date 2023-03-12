Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Pikesville High School girls basketball team becomes Class 1A state champions

basketball
Elizabeth Ruiz
basketball
Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 12:16:47-04

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The girls' varsity basketball team at Pikesville High School caps off its year as state champions.

Saturday, the Pikesville Panthers faced off against the Mountain Ridge Miners at the University of Maryland's Xfinity Center for the MPSSAA Class 1A championship.

The final score was Miners 33, Panthers 38. The ladies end their season with a 22-5 record.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices