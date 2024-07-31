Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1,500-meter freestyle, ties record for most Olympic medals won by a US woman

Katie Ledecky's dominance in the pool continued on Wednesday when she won gold in the 1,500-meter freestyle event at the Paris Olympics.

Ledecky broke the Olympic record with a time of 15 minutes, 30.02 seconds. That was more than 10 seconds faster than the silver medalist from France and the bronze medalist from Germany.

Ledecky now has 12 Olympic medals, including eight golds, dating back to the 2012 London Games.

The 1,500-meter race is Ledecky's specialty. She has not lost at that distance in over a decade. After her victory, she slapped the water, visibly thrilled with her performance.

This was Ledecky's second medal at the Paris Games. She also won the bronze in the 400-meter freestyle.

Ledecky can still add to her medal haul, as she is slated to compete in two more races: the 4x200-meter freestyle relay and the 800-meter freestyle.

