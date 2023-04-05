O's top pitching prospect Rodriguez to make MLB debut Wednesday

BALTIMORE — The Orioles' top pitching prospect makes his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday afternoon.

The team confirmed Grayson Rodriguez will get the call against Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers.

Rodriguez is one of the top prospects in baseball. He's No. 7 according to MLB Pipeline and No. 12 according to ESPN.

The right-hander struggled during spring training and was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. The O's rotation had an opening when pitcher Kyle Bradish left Monday's game with a foot injury. Tyler Wells came in relief of Bradish. Bradish has been placed on the 15-day Injured List with a right foot contusion.

Since Kyle Gibson started Tuesday, sources say this created an opening for Rodriguez. He will wear No. 30 for his debut.

The O's will go for a sweep Wednesday afternoon in Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.