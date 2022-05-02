Orioles promote Rutschman, Hall to Bowie for rehab assignments

BALTIMORE — A couple of Orioles prospects are one step closer to reaching the major leagues.

Adley Rutschman and DL Hall began the season in Single-A with the Aberdeen Ironbirds on rehab assignments. Now, they've been called up to continue their rehab with the Orioles' Double-A affiliate, the Bowie Baysox.

Rutschman is coming back from a triceps strain, while Hall's injury was described as a stress reaction in his left elbow.

Rutschman is expected to make his season debut with Bowie on Tuesday when the Baysox take on the Harrisburg Senators. He is currently the number one prospect in all of baseball but has yet to make his MLB debut.