Watch
Sports

Actions

Orioles promote Rutschman, Hall to Bowie for rehab assignments

Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman at-bat.
Adley Rutschman
Posted at 7:08 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 07:58:01-04

BALTIMORE — A couple of Orioles prospects are one step closer to reaching the major leagues.

Adley Rutschman and DL Hall began the season in Single-A with the Aberdeen Ironbirds on rehab assignments. Now, they've been called up to continue their rehab with the Orioles' Double-A affiliate, the Bowie Baysox.

Rutschman is coming back from a triceps strain, while Hall's injury was described as a stress reaction in his left elbow.

Rutschman is expected to make his season debut with Bowie on Tuesday when the Baysox take on the Harrisburg Senators. He is currently the number one prospect in all of baseball but has yet to make his MLB debut.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019