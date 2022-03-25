Orioles hosting fan events ahead of 2022 Opening Day

BALTIMORE — We're less than three weeks away from Opening Day at Camden Yards.
The Orioles are looking to make the wait a little more manageable for fans.
To do that, the O's are hosting multiple events around the area starting Tuesday, March 29.
Here's the complete list of events and locations:
- Tuesday, March 29 - Orioles Alumni Autographs
- When: 6 - 7 p.m.
- Where: Royal Farms in Frederick, MD (75 Monocacy Blvd., Frederick, Md. 21701)
- Thursday, March 31 - Happy Hour, sponsored by Corona
- When: 6 - 8 p.m.
- Where: Looney's Pub (Fulton, Md.)
- Saturday, April 2 - Birdland Member Open House
- When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards (free parking in Lot A)
- Saturday, April 2 - Oriole Bird Meet & Greet
- When: 3 - 4 p.m.
- Where: Owings Mills Library
- Sunday, April 3 through Saturday, April 9 - Charm City Trivia
- When: Various times
- Where: 87 different Charm City Trivia locations
- Tuesday, April 5 - Orioles Alumni Autographs
- When: 6 - 7 p.m.
- Where: Chick-Fil-A (1845 Main St., Chester, Md. 21619)
- Thursday, April 7 - Orioles Alumni Autographs
- When: 6 - 7 p.m.
- Where: Weis Markets (550 West MacPhail Rd., Bel Air, Md. 21014)
- Friday, April 8 - Opening Day Happy Hour
- When: 3 - 5 p.m.
- Where: Jimmy's Famous Seafood (6526 Holabird Ave., Baltimore, Md. 21224)
- Saturday, April 9 - Play Ball Event
- When: 9 - 10:30 a.m.
- Where: Joe Canon Stadium (Hanover, Md.)
- Sunday, April 10 - Home Opener Eve Happy Hour, sponsored by Miller Lite
- When: 1 - 3 p.m.
- Where: Mother's Federal Hill Grille (1113 S. Charles St., Baltimore, Md. 21230)