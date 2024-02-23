Orioles created $72+ million economic impact in Sarasota County, Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Orioles generated more than $72 million in economic impact for Sarasota County, Fla., where they were in spring training.

That's according to a new report from Sarasota County government that looked at the economic impact between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

The Orioles also created more than 970 jobs in that county. The team benefits Sarasota through spring-training efforts, minor-league training facility, and many events at Ed Smith Stadium and the Buck O'Neil Baseball Complex.

The team noted that the Ed Smith Stadium hosted events in 2023 that included an All-American Women’s Baseball Classic, Sarasota Orchestra’s Outdoor Pops concert, Sarasota County Movie Night, and Orange & Black Gives Back Week of Service youth baseball clinic.

The Orioles have been a key part of making sports tourism a major part of Sarasota County's overall tourism industry, according to a recent story by Sarasota's ABC7 station.

Spring training for the Orioles and the Atlanta Braves brought about 100,000 out-of-town visitors to Sarasota County last year, ABC7 reported.

The Orioles say they have generated nearly $584.5 million for Sarasota County and more than $686 million for Florida overall since 2015. The team has also given more than $3.9 million to local Sarasota organizations, focusing on combating food insecurity and engaging local youth through baseball clinics and the annual Orioles Health & Fitness Challenge.