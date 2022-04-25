Watch
Orioles continuing to offer fans 1992 ticket prices

Oriole Park at Camden Yards
The Orioles play an intrasquad game during 2020 summer camp
Posted at 7:18 AM, Apr 25, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are giving fans more chances to catch a game at Camden Yards at an affordable price.

The O's originally brought back 1992 ticket prices for the first two home series of the season.

That promotion has now been extended to all home games through May 8. That means pricing will be available for series against the Boston Red Sox (April 29-May 1), Minnesota Twins (May 2-5) and the Kansas City Royals (May 6-8)

Fans must use the promo code "1992" at checkout on the Orioles' website. Some tickets are available for just $4.

