Positive virus tests knock Rahm, DeChambeau out of Olympics

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months and been knocked out of the Olympics only a few hours after American golfer Bryson DeChambeau met the same fate.

The back-to-back coronavirus shockers came on the second full day of action in Tokyo and put a damper on the golf tournament.

The sport is scheduled to begin Thursday and will be without the last two U.S. Open champions.

The PGA announced DeChambeau's positive COVID-19 test late Saturday night and said Patrick Reed will take his place at the Olympics. They said DeChambeau tested positive before leaving the United States for Japan.

“Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team,” DeChambeau said in a release from PGA. “I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo. I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so.”

DeChambeau won in 2020 at Winged Foot.

Rahm took the title last month at Torrey Pines in a comeback of sorts. He was only two weeks removed from building a six-shot lead after the third round of the Memorial only to be told he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw.