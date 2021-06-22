Favorites Brazier, Simpson melt on sizzling day at trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The cold realities of the U.S. Olympic qualifying reared their ugly head on a scorcher of a day at track and field trials.

In a format where records and resumes mean nothing, and only the top three finishers in each event earn a spot, Jenny Simpson and Donavan Brazier fell short in their races.

Simpson finished 10th in the women's 1,500 meters, an event where she has one gold and two silver medals from world championships.

And Brazier finished last in the 800, where he is the reigning world champion.

The 24-year-old American record-holder finished the race more than four seconds behind the winner, Clayton Murphy, who clinched the bronze medal at the Rio Games in 2016.

Rounding out the Olympic team is Isaiah Jewett, who recently won an NCAA championship for USC in the 800 meters, and Bryce Hoppel.

Among those who did make it are pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks and triple jumper Will Claye, who earned the chance to add Olympic gold to his two silvers.