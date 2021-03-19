NFL investigating after 7 women accuse Texans QB Watson of sexual assault

DALLAS (AP) — The NFL says it's investigating allegations that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sexually assaulted multiple women after seven women filed lawsuits against the star player.

Watson has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and says he looks forward to clearing his name.

The lawsuits were filed this week.

The women are not named in the suits.

In the suit, the massage therapists accuse the 25-year-old quarterback of sexually assaulting them during massages, The Associated Press reported.

They're represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee.

He posted a picture Thursday of a letter from the NFL on his Instagram account that said the league had launched an investigation.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the matter was "under review of the personal conduct policy."