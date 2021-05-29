Watch
NFL expects full stadiums this season, remains cautious

Rick Osentoski/AP
Football on the field during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Posted at 5:50 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 17:50:33-04

NATIONAL — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league expects full stadiums this season and players and staff are being encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 30 of 32 teams have approval to safely open at 100% capacity before the preseason schedule begins. The Colts and Broncos do not but are on a path to get approval before August. Goodell said 30 of 32 teams also have above 90 percent vaccination among Tier 1 and 2 staff and the other two clubs are over 85 percent. He said the positivity rate for COVID-19 is currently at 0.04 percent, down from .08 percent during the regular season. The league updated its COVID-19 protocols and removed many restrictions for fully vaccinated players.

