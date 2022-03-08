Watch
Navy beats the buzzer, stuns top-seeded Holy Cross

Navy moves on to Bucknell Thursday night in the Patriot League tournament
United States Naval Academy
Posted at 6:40 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 06:48:23-05

WORCESTER, Mass — The women's basketball team at the Naval Academy pulls off an upset at the buzzer.

Navy was down 49-47 to top-seeded Holy Cross. With just one second left, Jennifer Coleman banks a shot off the glass to clinch the win.

That game-winning shot by Coleman was the No. 2 play on SportsCenter's Top Ten Plays list last night.

Navy beat Holy Cross 50-49. The Navy women play Bucknell in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament Thursday.

