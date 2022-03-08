Navy beats the buzzer, stuns top-seeded Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass — The women's basketball team at the Naval Academy pulls off an upset at the buzzer.
Navy was down 49-47 to top-seeded Holy Cross. With just one second left, Jennifer Coleman banks a shot off the glass to clinch the win.
Buzzer-beaters in March just hit different 👀😱@NavyWBB knocks off the 1 Seed!#NCAAWBB x 🎥 @PatriotLeagueTVpic.twitter.com/jEQTVYIhr6— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 8, 2022
That game-winning shot by Coleman was the No. 2 play on SportsCenter's Top Ten Plays list last night.
JENNIFER COLEMAN FOR THE WIN AT THE BUZZER 🙌 @NavyWBB is moving on to the semifinals! pic.twitter.com/m7N7VwmcVK— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2022
Navy beat Holy Cross 50-49. The Navy women play Bucknell in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament Thursday.