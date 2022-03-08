Navy beats the buzzer, stuns top-seeded Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass — The women's basketball team at the Naval Academy pulls off an upset at the buzzer.

Navy was down 49-47 to top-seeded Holy Cross. With just one second left, Jennifer Coleman banks a shot off the glass to clinch the win.

That game-winning shot by Coleman was the No. 2 play on SportsCenter's Top Ten Plays list last night.

JENNIFER COLEMAN FOR THE WIN AT THE BUZZER 🙌 @NavyWBB is moving on to the semifinals! pic.twitter.com/m7N7VwmcVK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2022

Navy beat Holy Cross 50-49. The Navy women play Bucknell in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament Thursday.