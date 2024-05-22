Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Mother sues NBA star LaMelo Ball for allegedly driving over her son's foot and breaking it at fan event

The lawsuit claims Angell, who was 11 years old at the time, was struck by Ball's SUV when he approached the player for an autograph outside the team's arena.
LaMelo Ball
Jacob Kupferman/AP
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.
LaMelo Ball
Posted at 2:38 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 14:38:47-04

The mother of a young basketball fan is suing NBA star LaMelo Ball after the Charlotte Hornets guard allegedly hit her son with his vehicle.

According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by ESPN, the incident stems from a fan event held last October at the Hornets arena in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. After the event, Tamaria McRae says her son Angell, who was 11 years old at the time, saw Ball's SUV exit the arena and stop at a nearby traffic light.

McRae said Angell and other Hornets fans approached his vehicle in hopes of getting an autograph. But when the light turned green, Ball reportedly drove over Angell's foot, breaking it as he left the scene.

United States' Kevin Durant celebrates after the men's basketball team wins gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Sports

New 'Dream Team'? USA basketball unveils 2024 Paris Olympics roster

Scripps News Staff
12:35 PM, Apr 17, 2024

According to the lawsuit, McRae is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 for physical and emotional distress, saying her son became depressed in the months it took him to recover from the alleged incident.

"When you see your children hurt, it hurts you," she told Charlotte's WSOC-TV. "It's been rough. It's been real rough."

McRae is also suing the Hornets, saying the team should have more safeguards in place to protect fans. Neither Ball nor the organization have publicly commented on the allegations.

This isn't the first time the 22-year-old All-Star has been accused of driving recklessly. In a video shared online last year, Ball can be seen blatantly running a red light as he sped past fans waiting outside after a game.

Ball was drafted by the Hornets with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He earned Rookie of the Year honors after his first season in the league and was named an All-Star a year later.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices