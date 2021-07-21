Watch
Sports

Actions

Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns to win their first NBA championship in 50 years

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NBA Finals Suns Bucks Basketball
Posted at 11:52 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 23:57:04-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 to win their first NBA championship since 1971.

Giannis Antetokounmpo capped one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points — and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again.

Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Suns to win the series 4-2.

It was the third game of this series with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for Antetokounmpo, a dominant performance that in just his first appearance takes its place among some of the game’s greats.

He shot 16 for 25 from the field and made 17-of-19 free throws.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019