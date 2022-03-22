Watch
Za'Darius Smith signs with another team in purple

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Dec. 13, 2020. The Green Bay Packers signed outside linebacker Preston Smith to a contract extension and released outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner in a flurry of moves before the start of the free-agency period. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 14:28:04-04

BALTIMORE — Former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday afternoon.

The new three year deal has a base value of $42 million and is worth up to $47 million with incentives according NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

Originally Smith planned on resigning with the team that drafted him, but "expressed second thoughts" after seeing fellow pass rushers Von Miller and Chandler Jones received significant deals. According to reports, the deal with the Ravens was initially for four years, $35 million.

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, while Jones signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith spent four seasons with the Ravens after being selected in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He then went on to join the Packers in 2019 and played well.

In his 33 regular season games with Green Bay, he recorded 26 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 108 tackles.

Among the free agent pass rushers ( Jadeveon Clowney, Melvin Ingram, and Jason Pierre-Paul), he was one of the top available.

