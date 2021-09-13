WMAR's Shawn Stepner goes one-on-one with analyst, former NFL Quarterback Brian Griese ahead of Monday Night Football

BALTIMORE — Ahead of Monday night's season opener for the Ravens, WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke one-on-one with former NFL Quarterback Brian Griese who is calling the game tonight.

Griese spoke on what jumps out to him about this match-up, stating in part that the Ravens need to stay dedicated to what they are and continue to run the ball.

"I know nobody in Baltimore wants to hear it, but it’s how are they going to run the football without their top three running backs? Which of the veteran guys that they’ve brought in this week are going to contribute?" Griese asked. "We know that they have the offensive line and the quarterback to do so. I’m looking forward to watching Ty’son Williams and what he brings."

Griese also touched on the injuries Baltimore has suffered in the past few weeks.

"Thankfully for Baltimore, there is a lot of supporting cast around that position and that running back position in particular and I think whoever it ends up being, the veteran who steps in along with Ty’son, I think that they are going to hold it down. I don’t think that it is going to be catastrophic," he said.

