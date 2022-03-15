Watch
Wizards plan to renovate the late Unselds' school with Heart of America

Posted at 1:18 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 13:18:39-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Wizards are celebrating the birthday of the late legendary player Wes Unseld by partnering with Heart of America to renovate the Unseld's school.

This comes as part of the Live, Learn, or Play initiative, that celebrates the league's milestone season. Unseld opened the school with his wife Connie in Baltimore in 1978. The school is one of the few fully-accredited, Black owned schools in Maryland.

It serves as a place of learning and development in Baltimore.

Some of the renovations include an outdoor area where students can engage in after-school activities. It will also include additional seating, asphalt murals, learning gardens and more equipment. These additions will help create an engaging environment for students and families.

The Hall of Famer was drafted by the Baltimore Bullets in the 1968 NBA draft out of Louisville. During his career he earned awards like rookie of the year and earned MVP honors as well. His number 41 jersey was retired in 1981 and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988.

He is the franchise's all-time leader in games played (984) and rebounds (13,769).

After his passing on June 2, 2020, the Wizards opened a scholarship with the school for local children to attend. An unveiling ceremony of the renovated school will take place in April 2022.

