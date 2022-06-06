Watch
Walk-off win has Terrapins one step away from advancing in College World Series

University of Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland Terrapins baseball team won two elimination games on Sunday to keep their season alive.

Maryland rallied from a 5 to 2 deficit in the 7th inning to beat Wake Forest in the afternoon.

This set up a rematch with the University of Connecticut who beat Maryland on Saturday. Junior Nick Lorusso hit a walk-off double with the bases loaded in the 11th inning to give the Terps a 6-5 victory.

The Terrapins and Huskies will play again tonight, with the winner advancing to the Super Regionals of the College World Series. Those games will begin on Friday, June 10.

First pitch for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m. at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium in College Park.

