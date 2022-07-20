University of Maryland's men's basketball team releases non-conference schedule

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland men's basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

Newly hired head coach Kevin Willard will make his debut Nov. 7 against Niagara.

Some of the new games announced are at home against Western Carolina, Binghampton, Coppin State, Saint Peter's and UMBC.

Previously announced games include the Terps playing in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off against Saint Louis and then either Miami or Providence on Nov. 20.

They have a Big Ten Challenge at Louisville, a game against Tennessee and a home-and-home series against UCLA as well.

They will host Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin as well.

14 of the Terps' 25 opponents played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament with Miami and Saint Peter's advancing to the Elite Eight.

All game times and television designations will be announced when they are available.