University of Maryland agrees to 5 year contract extension with head football coach Michael Locksley

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland and head football coach Michael Locksley have agreed to a new five-year contract extension.

The deal runs through the 2026 season, but includes incentives that could potentially add two more years.

Locksley took over the program in December 2018. Last season the Terps posted their first winning season since 2014, while winning their first bowl game since 2010.

While doing so, Maryland set numerous school records including single-season highs in total yards (5,740) and passing yards (3,960).

Under Locksley, 28 players have earned All-Big Ten recognition for their performance on the field with 79 garnering Academic All-Big Ten honors.