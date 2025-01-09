UMD women's basketball suffers first season loss against #4 ranked USC

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — University of Maryland's women's basketball team suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday night.

The #4 overall USC Trojans were in College Park for a top 10 battle against the undefeated #8 ranked Terps.

All night it was back and forth hoops action.

Terps guard Shayanne Sellers impressed scoring 26 points against her star counterpart Juju Watkins who finished the game with 21 points.

The game came down to the fourth quarter.

After an And One from USC's Kiki Irafen stretched their lead to 3, they followed up with two massive shot blocks.

Juju ended up fouling out of the game with 31 seconds left, but USC held on for the 79-74 win.

The Terps next face Wisconsin.