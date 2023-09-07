Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

UMD offering $5 tickets to game following Bruce Springsteen postponement

Bruce Springsteen
(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Bruce Springsteen performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 25, 2022. <br/><br/>
Bruce Springsteen
Posted at 6:40 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 18:40:53-04

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Planned on going to the Bruce Springsteen concert and need something else to do? Go check out the Terps!

Maryland Athletics is offering an alternative night out for the Boss fans: $5 tickets to the Terps vs. Charlotte football game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., in College Park.

All you have to do is send a picture or screenshot of your ticket to the concert (via social media DM or message) and then a link with the exclusive offer will be sent.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices