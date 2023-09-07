UMD offering $5 tickets to game following Bruce Springsteen postponement

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Planned on going to the Bruce Springsteen concert and need something else to do? Go check out the Terps!

Maryland Athletics is offering an alternative night out for the Boss fans: $5 tickets to the Terps vs. Charlotte football game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., in College Park.

All you have to do is send a picture or screenshot of your ticket to the concert (via social media DM or message) and then a link with the exclusive offer will be sent.