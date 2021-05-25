Watch
UMD agrees to contract extension with head women's basketball coach Brenda Frese

Julio Cortez/AP
Maryland head coach Brenda Frese looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Towson, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 112-78. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Brenda Frese
Posted at 12:59 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 13:02:04-04

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — University of Maryland has agreed to a contract extension with head women's basketball coach Brenda Frese.

The reigning National Coach of the Year's previous contract ran through the 2024-2025 season.

As part of the restructured deal Frese will be paid $1.4 million annually through at least the 2026-2027 season, according to WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner.

If she remains coach on May 2, 2023, an extra year through 2027-28 automatically kicks in.

This past season Frese earned her 500th career win with the Terps, on the way to her team becoming the highest scoring in program history.

