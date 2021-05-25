UMD agrees to contract extension with head women's basketball coach Brenda Frese

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — University of Maryland has agreed to a contract extension with head women's basketball coach Brenda Frese.

The reigning National Coach of the Year's previous contract ran through the 2024-2025 season.

As part of the restructured deal Frese will be paid $1.4 million annually through at least the 2026-2027 season, according to WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner.

If she remains coach on May 2, 2023, an extra year through 2027-28 automatically kicks in.

This past season Frese earned her 500th career win with the Terps, on the way to her team becoming the highest scoring in program history.