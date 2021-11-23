Watch
Trey Mancini named 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year

Julio Cortez/AP
Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini tips his helmet as fans give him a standing ovation prior to batting against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 8, 2021, on Opening Day in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Trey Mancini
Posted at 9:14 AM, Nov 23, 2021
BALTIMORE — Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini has been named Major League Baseball's 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year.

Mancini was the highest vote getter among 30 club beat reporters from MLB.com.

The 29-year-old missed the entire 2020 season due to Stage 3 colon cancer, and returned in 2021 to hit 21 home runs and 71 RBI's.

Last season marked four consecutive years where Mancini mashed at least 20 home runs, making him the fastest Orioles player in history to reach 100 career round trippers.

During the 2021 campaign Mancini advanced to the final round of the All Star Home Run Derby, ultimately finishing as runner-up.

He was also named Baltimore’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

