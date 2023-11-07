Towson women's soccer team earns first NCAA tournament spot in program history

The Towson women's soccer team will have their time to shine.

On Monday the team earned the program's first appearance in an NCAA tournament.

The Tigers defeated Monmouth 2 to 1 in the Coastal Athletic Association to earn a spot.

The team will start with a challenge, playing nationally ranked University of North Carolina.

But players say they're not daunted.

"Its good to be the underdog sometimes and I know that's where we're predicted but we have the abilities and players and heart to win," one player said.

The Tiger take on UNC this Friday at 6:00 p.m.