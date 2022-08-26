Towson University to begin selling beer during sporting events

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University will begin selling beer this upcoming season at football and lacrosse games at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

That's in addition to indoor sporting events such as basketball, volleyball and gymnastics at the SECU Arena.

The move puts Towson Athletics in line with other professional and Division I collegiate sporting events in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

For football games, beer will go on sale at the time gates open 90 minutes prior to kickoff until the end of the third quarter.

There is a purchase limit of two beverages at a time, and law requires ID to be provided showing that customers are 21 and over.

Outside alcohol remains prohibited, with violators being ejected and potentially subjected to loss of ticket privileges or even arrest.

Fans can also expect some other changes to the game day experience.

A hospitality area offering food and drink specials is being added behind the east end zone, and will open 45 minutes before kickoff.

Also, pre-sold and reserved parking passes for groups of four are now available in Lot 7 for $20, near the Arena.

The 2022 home football schedule features five home games, beginning September 10 against Morgan State. Other opponents include New Hampshire, William & Mary, Villanova, and Hampton.

For any ticket questions, call 410-704-3330/3331 or email dkogok@towson.edu.